VIDEO: Junior team Sacavenense scores all-time great team goal in Portuguese championships

There are team goals and then there are remarkable team feats that result in goals. That’s what the U-19 junior squad for Portuguese club Sacavenense accomplished during a recent match.

The goal you see above — as picked up by British newspaper The Guardian — is the end result of 12 passes, including nutmegs, a back-heel assist and enough pinpoint tiki-taka passing to almost double for a FC Barcelona youth squad straight out of La Masia.

The eventual goal scorer was Daniel Pinto, who stood out in Sacavenense’s 5-2 victory against Lourdes. Of course, it didn’t really matter who put the ball in the net with the final tap.

That’s the beauty of a true team goal. Pinto put on the final move, but the gloss was applied firm and true long before the ball hit the net.

