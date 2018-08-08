VIDEO: Kahuku's pregame Haka is the ultimate proof prep football is back in Hawaii

Unlike the rest of the country, the Hawaii high school football season is already off and running. If anyone needed proof, the traditional pregame Haka performed by the Kahuku football team provides ample reason to be excited.

Here’s the school’s latest performance, which set the stage for a dominant, 61-9 season opening victory against Konawaena, as captured by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and passed along to USA TODAY High School Sports partner Overtime:

The Kahuku Red Raiders perform a #haka after a 61-9 win over visiting Konawaena on Saturday at Carleton Weimer Field.

Visit @HawaiiPrepWorld to catch up on the opening weekend of high school football. pic.twitter.com/7Mio3l7XSK — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) August 6, 2018

That’s a pretty compelling piece of cultural tradition turned performance, and it certainly didn’t make facing Kahuku any easier for Konawaena.

Of course, the more important thing is the larger symbolism of Kahuku’s Haka. It’s the first salvo and reminder of what makes high school football so great. While football culture in Texas means run through signs and inflatable mascot pieces, in Hawaii it can serve to connect with a school or area’s Polynesian roots, as is the case in Kahuku.

When it does make that connection in a powerful, native way, that’s a win for everyone … even a squad like Konawaena, which probably knew it was in for a long night before it even got off the bus.