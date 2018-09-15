VIDEO: Kansas State RB commit Keenan Garber scores on absurd high hurdle between defenders

Kansas State football fans, we have your new favorite recruit.

Meet Keenan Garber. The Lawrence Free State Swiss Army knife player — play him anywhere on offense, just get him the ball — scored a dramatic touchdown against Shawnee Mission North, splitting a pair of North defenders by elevating directly into a high hurdle. He landed in the end zone for the most memorable of a multitude of Free State touchdowns in a 62-0 rout.

so, uh, on this touchdown from @FootballFshs: 1) KU LB Joe Dineen's younger brother, @call_me_jax, with a monster block 2) K-State commit @KeenanGarber literally jumps over a guy pic.twitter.com/Szb6iFPkTC — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) September 15, 2018

Don’t let the score deceive you. The degree of difficulty on that scoring run was considerable.

Of course, given that the ball went right to Garber speaks to Free State’s offensive reliance on him to make a play. The good news is that means he’s used to the kind of responsibility that Kansas State coaching legend Bill Snyder likes to run in the Little Apple.

Will Garber be ready to plug right in next fall in Manhattan, Kansas? Maybe. If not, at least we can all rest assured he won’t miss out because of a lack of athleticism.