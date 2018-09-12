VIDEO: Kicker miraculously turns his blocked FG into wild TD

Here’s your weekly reminder to never give up on a play until the whistle blows.

During Lower Cape May Regional’s football game against New Jersey rival Riverside on Friday, new Lower Cape field goal kicker Peter Moore lined up for a field goal. The kick was blocked, which should have ended the threat.

KICKER SCORES TD AFTER HIS FIELD GOAL IS BLOCKED 😱 @pmoore2109 pic.twitter.com/fcoVg3yC3S — Overtime (@overtime) September 11, 2018

Instead, that started a mad dash to the end zone that was equal parts stubborn determination by Moore and an outtake from a Mr. Bean movie.

First, let’s grant credit where it’s due. Moore was far, fare more elusive than he had any right to be after collecting the ball in a swarm of Riverside defenders. They should have brought him down shortly after he recovered the live ball and ended the play. Instead, he spun out of one would-be gang tackle, hopped through another and, eventually, pushed and willed his way into the end zone.

The touchdown was one of three for Moore, who also spent time at running back in the 54-38 Lower Cape May victory that spanned two days after lightning suspended action on Friday night with a 14-8 score.

Still, it was the blocked kick touchdown that stood out, both for Moore’s sterling effort and the less-than-perfect response from the Riverside defense. Either way, it combined to create one of the more memorable plays from the early New Jersey football season.