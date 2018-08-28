USA Today Sports

Kingwood Christian School receiver Tony Ruiz pulled down an immaculate Moss reception on a wild TD (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

Kingwood Christian WR Tony Ruiz completely Moss'ed a defender for a TD

Randy Moss was so impressive, so excellent at making almost impossible catches that he gave his name to the art of stealing a ball away from a defensive back. Tony Ruiz just about perfected it during Kingwood Christian School’s Alabama season opener against Evangel Christian School.

That’s Ruiz climbing the ladder, somehow pulling in a terrific catch, then spinning out of one tackle and stiff-arming away another en route to the end zone for what was a decisive, put away touchdown in a 28-6 victory.

Ruiz is still a junior, so there’s plenty of opportunity for him to repeat the feat again. Let’s hope he gets it done, one way or another.

