VIDEO: Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum teamed up to dominate teenage foes at their basketball camp

It’s a tradition unlike any other: NBA players embarrassing the young campers who pay good money to attend their events. The summer of 2018 will be no exception, though Boston Celtics stars Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum provided a unique twist to the pastime by teaming up to dominate teenagers together.

The video you see below comes from Irving and Tatum’s combined basketball camp, sponsored by Citibank. The two young stars took on a pair of the Hanover, Mass. camp’s attendees, eventually embarrassing both with a series of playground moves and, eventually, an easy Tatum dunk.

None of those things are surprising, but they are entertaining, provided that you aren’t one of the poor kids trying to shut down Uncle Drew or one of the most versatile breakthrough rookies in some time.

It won’t be the last time we see an NBA star embarrass some young whippersnapper this summer, but it might be the only time we see a pair of them do it together. It’s worth celebrating the novelty amidst all of Irving’s ball-handling genius and Tatum’s octopus arms and quick hips.