LeBron James Jr.'s AAU team won by 48 in front of Dad, Chris Paul, Ty Lue

LeBron James Jr.’s summer of domination and mass media overflow continued Wednesday night when the North Coast Blue Chips rolled to a stunning 66-18 victory. And while the team’s performance was impressive, the celebrities in the crowd drew even more oohs and aahs: LeBron James was joined by Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue.

RELATED: Read all USA TODAY HSS’s LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. coverage right here

First, let’s take in some of Bronny’s best work, in the form of his typical dazzling assists and a couple deep, high-arcing threes.

No, Bronny isn’t one of the pre-teens throwing down a dunk in the highlight reel, but as we’ve documented here, he’s getting closer.

Don’t want to spend 11:00+ watching LeBron James Jr. highlights? Here’s the abridged version:

Bronny James and his team just got a 66-18 win in front of LEBRON AND CP3 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KKC9RXhzlu — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, while the game wasn’t really in doubt after the first few minutes, that didn’t keep LeBron Sr. from being fully committed to the action on the court.

Here he was before the game tipped off:

LeBron, TY LUE and Chris Paul in the gym to see Bronny play 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o0QuciMnwP — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

Here he is during a break in the action with his now-former coach:

LeBron daps up TY LUE at Bronny’s game 😈 pic.twitter.com/kOwZfybYfq — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

And this is later in the game … when the score was fully out of hand:

LeBron watching his 13U AAU team 😶 pic.twitter.com/eSmTLo3YbH — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

The entire game showcases how much farther along the Blue Chips are in terms of competitive balance and sheer celebrity glitz. Bronny James is still a year away from high school, and already his games a destination for NBA royalty, sports books are taking wagers on his college destination and he’s sporting custom edition LeBrons along with his teammates.

What a time to be alive, for Bronny and all the rest of us.