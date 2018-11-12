VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. throws down monster jams in a Duke hoodie

An early recruiting tipoff or just an homage to Coach K’s relationship with his Dad?

That may be the question some are asking about the attire worn by LeBron James Jr. in his most recent viral social media spectacle. In a video that circulated Sunday, James Jr. is shown elevating over a defender on a short hoop (we’re guessing 8-foot-6 or 9 feet?) and throwing down an absolute monster jam with reckless abandon.

This is what BRONNY JAMES IS ON 🗣 @KingJames (via therealtarzann/IG) pic.twitter.com/wpqJfyFOfh — Overtime (@overtime) November 12, 2018

And he did it all while wearing a Duke sweatshirt.

A few things to consider:

— What is anyone doing wearing a hoodie in broad daylight in Los Angeles? Utterly unnecessary, particularly this far from the winter solstice.

— It’s entirely likely Bronny James may be able to jump directly to the NBA from high school, based on the expectation that the one-and-done rule will be eliminated in the next two years.

— There are reasons for Bronny to sport a Duke sweatshirt other than an interest in playing for Duke. For one, his father has played for Coach Mike Krzyzewski with U.S. national teams more than once. They have a bond, and it’s likely Coach K sends his family Duke gear (they’re both Nike clients, after all).

Still, the fact that Bronny is walking around wearing a Duke hoodie when it’s awfully warm to be wearing any kind of a sweatshirt, and when his father is in the middle of his first season with the Lakers (seriously, no Lakers garb, Bronny?) is an interesting statement. Obviously, it’s far too early to read into the tea leaves, but a fun-time dunk off in Duke gear has to at least make Duke fans smile.