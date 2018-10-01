USA Today Sports

VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. looked like Kobe and Filayyy in the same game

Bronny James cruised to the hoop (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. looked like Kobe and Filayyy in the same game

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. looked like Kobe and Filayyy in the same game

We’re still more than a month away from the start of high school basketball season, but LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. is already making waves on the court after officially relocating to the West coast.

Bronny and some of his Blue Chips teammates — notably Mikey Williams — were competing at the Team Jordan Future of Flight event in celebration of the launch of the new Jordan XXXIII shoes. After warming up wearing his jersey over a hoodie, Bronny hit his stride in the game itself, channeling both a classic Kobe Bryant move and some solid Jellyfam action.

Here’s his Kobe classic fadeaway:

And here’s Bronny channeling some serious Filayyy action with the jelly:

There was plenty more where these came from, not to mention Mikey Williams, another rising eighth grader, throwing down freaking windmills. All of which serves to underscore the remarkable progress that Bronny continues to make, all under the eyes of just about everyone connected with the basketball. If anyone thought that spotlight would dim once LeBron reached the West coast, they can think again.

, , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-lebron-bronny-james-jr-looked-like-kobe-and-filayyy-in-the-same-game
VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. looked like Kobe and Filayyy in the same game
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.