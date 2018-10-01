VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. looked like Kobe and Filayyy in the same game

We’re still more than a month away from the start of high school basketball season, but LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. is already making waves on the court after officially relocating to the West coast.

Bronny and some of his Blue Chips teammates — notably Mikey Williams — were competing at the Team Jordan Future of Flight event in celebration of the launch of the new Jordan XXXIII shoes. After warming up wearing his jersey over a hoodie, Bronny hit his stride in the game itself, channeling both a classic Kobe Bryant move and some solid Jellyfam action.

Here’s his Kobe classic fadeaway:

Bronny looked like Kobe on this turnaround jumper 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9xCQoXNAy — Overtime (@overtime) September 30, 2018

And here’s Bronny channeling some serious Filayyy action with the jelly:

BRONNY WITH THE FILAYYYYY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JeRDTfTXl1 — Overtime (@overtime) September 30, 2018

There was plenty more where these came from, not to mention Mikey Williams, another rising eighth grader, throwing down freaking windmills. All of which serves to underscore the remarkable progress that Bronny continues to make, all under the eyes of just about everyone connected with the basketball. If anyone thought that spotlight would dim once LeBron reached the West coast, they can think again.