VIDEO: LeBron James Jr.'s summer 'Rewind Package'

LeBron James Jr. hasn’t even yet entered his first day of high school, and he’s already drawing thousands to his basketball games.

And if this summer highlight reel from Mars Reel is any indication, the eldest son of King James is going to be one of the most celebrated players on the high school circuit when he officially becomes eligible. Bronny is reportedly enrolling at Santa Monica, Calif.’s Crossroads School; under CIF rules, the rising eighth grader won’t be eligible to play varsity.

