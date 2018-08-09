VIDEO: LeBron James Jr. teammate Mikey Williams is leaping over teammates on dunks

There’s no other way to say it. This is just ridiculous:

Idek what to say about MIKEY WILLIAMS 👽 pic.twitter.com/xQNHmpBIAv — Overtime (@overtime) August 9, 2018

If you haven’t heard of Mikey Williams yet, don’t worry. You’ll certainly see more of him in the weeks, months and years to come. He already looks like a transcendent athletic talent, the kind which comes along once in a generation.

Just consider the fact that he’s only 14, a rising eighth grader like LeBron James Jr., and a player with superb court vision and open court skills.

Sure, there’s a degree to which Williams is successful because he’s that much more athletic than the other players he’s competing against. He’s a monster. But he’s also a terrific basketball player, as the highlights you see below make clear.

Still, it’s impossible to overlook a just-turned 14-year-old who is throwing down monster dunks while leaping directly over opponents. It’s incredible, and Williams is a truly incredible, budding hoops talent.

With that talent will come immense attention and pressure. His every big-time play will be picked up by major media. He’ll be chronicled and tracked by every big time college coach in the country. And, because he played with LeBron James Jr., he’ll never truly be just Mikey Williams again. From here out, he’s Mikey Williams the basketball prospect, the future superstar, forever more.

That’s both exciting and intimidating for sure. If anyone has the talent to live up to it, it’s looks like it just might be Williams.