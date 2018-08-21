VIDEO: The anger over LLWS strike zones has reached a crescendo

Umpires aren’t robots (yet), so some range in their strike zones is to be expected. Still, as has become an annual pastime, the anger over home plate inconsistency at the Little League World Series has finally reached a fever pitch. This year it took five days.

First, let’s take a look at the chronology, shall we? The games in Williamsport officially started August 16. Within a day, there were social media gripes about the strike zone:

My god these umpires in the #LLWS STINK pic.twitter.com/4J5okhKPtV — Ryan Morik (@RyanMorik) August 18, 2018

Here was the worst of the bunch (not too bad) from August 18 (Saturday):

Damn, ump really wanted this one to be over. Not even close #LLWS pic.twitter.com/eWGJdRrDER — Bill Smoke (@HeyBraan) August 18, 2018

Sunday brought this screen shot anger about a strike against the Post Oak squad from Texas:

Then there was Monday, which saw a pair of (frankly) pretty indefensible strike calls behind the plate, both from the International Bracket game between Panama and Puerto Rico:

Guess this one just caught the corner? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LLWS pic.twitter.com/3qH75Y6Di9 — Jordan Edmonds (@JordanEdmonds15) August 20, 2018

At least that home plate ump, Tim Hughes, had a strike zone that was consistent. And very wide.

A few things to consider here:

1) Three of the five most glaring complaints (depicted here) involved games on the international side of the bracket. That’s instructive only if it indicates that Little League is pushing less experienced or qualified umpires on to the international games. That seems unlikely, but you never know.

2) Two of the five poorly-called strikes came from the same game. Maybe Hughes was just having a bad day.

Still, these are supposed to be the crème de la crème of the non-professional umpires, and they’re working a nationally televised event featuring the best players from regions and, in many cases, multiple countries. If ever there was a situation where athletes deserved consistency in both performance and expectations, this would be it.

Perhaps it’s understandable, then, that social media has been a bit fired up about some of the missed strike calls in recent days. Here’s a brief sample:

This ump behind the plate for the Canada vs. Mexico game is absolutely brutal. Strike zone the size of an envelope! #LLWS #Canada — The Hot Corner (@hotcornersports) August 21, 2018

This ump in the LLWS sucks lmao — Andrew Smith (@Andrew_OSmith) August 16, 2018

This ump in the Panama/Puerto Rico #LLWS is horrible. Not sure he knows what a strike and ball is. Possibly the worst umpire ive seen ever. Who is this idiot bc he’s ruining the game. #Panama #PuertoRico #Umpire — Liberal Agenda (@Jibboo2) August 20, 2018

This LLWS ump needs to find out what a strike zone is fast… also props to the Spanish batter taking a foul off his ankle better than a pro Futbol player in La Liga! #LLWS — Ben wilson (@Bwilson1387) August 17, 2018

This is the worst ump I have ever seen….wow#LLWS — JCR (@twinetime14) August 21, 2018

Well we won that but that ump was garbage… strike zone was the size of a pea!! Even the announcers were like wth? #LLWS — Kat Ling (@sapphkat) August 21, 2018

Naturally, social media brings out the worst reactions from even the best people. Luckily, there was still some balance and perspective provided by the other side:

Being a #LLWS umpire has to be 1000000 times worse than being an MLB ump. All those parents… — Brennan Donnelly (@bdontvofficial) August 21, 2018

The moral of the story? Yes, the home plate umpiring at the Little League World Series — performed entirely by volunteers — has been inconsistent, and sometimes outright poor. Still, everyone deserves a break once in awhile, particularly grown men who volunteer and wear heavy equipment in brutal heat and humidity to allow kids to play a game in a setting of their dreams.