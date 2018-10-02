VIDEO: Look at that kick returner go ... oh wait, that's a deer!

The runback of the week wasn’t provided by a high school football player this time, and for good reason; all the football players were outdone by a four-legged compatriot.

Correction: This video was provided by BreAnna Boon, Coupeville Cheer coach — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) October 1, 2018

Yes, that’s a deer. And yes, he (or she, we couldn’t get a close enough shot to identify any antlers) was out in front on the field, serving as a pseudo lead blocker for the man who actually scored the touchdown four Coupeville (Wash.), Sean Toomey-Stout.

That was no simple touchdown return, either; Toomey-Stout eluded a number of would-be tacklers near his own goal line before splitting the seam and racing to the end zone … just behind a white-tailed friend.

The touchdown proved to be one of just two scores for Coupeville in a 20-14 loss to King’s, all of which underscores that what Coupeville may really need is a larger cast of deer leading the front line.