VIDEO: Louisiana team wins on last-second scramble, Hail Mary toss

As desperation scrambles go, this can stand with any of them. As Hail Mary tosses go, same.

With his team at the opposing 32-yard line, trailing Ruston (La.) by a 21-20 count and with less than 10 seconds on the clock, Acadiana (Lafayette, La.) junior quarterback Keontae Williams picked the right time to make the play of his life. Twitter user @fastbreak_ent captured the magic.

What A Finish 😳 Trailing by one point with 2.4 seconds left, Acadiana sent up a PRAYER to topple Ruston 28-21!! 🏈

The scramble to avoid tackles is one thing. Then Williams channels his inner Aaron Rodgers and hucked it toward the end zone. That’s where Kaleb Cavalier comes in.

Cavalier reaches up and snags the ball at about the 3-yard line, but he’s not done there, as he carries would-be tacklers into the end zone for the momentous TD.

After the conversion, the final was 28-21, and that score stood, thanks to the resilience of a quarterback and a receiver.