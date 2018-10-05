VIDEO: LSU commit Marcel Brooks high fived a teammate while scoring TD

How do you celebrate knowing that you’re so much faster than everyone else that there’s zero chance you get caught en route to the end zone? You throw up a high five with a teammate as you get near the goal line, of course.

They high fived on the touchdown run 💀 @MarcelBrooks_5 pic.twitter.com/Ng2DvnTE7P — Overtime (@overtime) October 3, 2018

That’s what LSU commit Marcel Brooks did during Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus High School’s rout of Irving. Brooks found himself racing free toward the end zone on a kick return when he turned to the left and noticed that the only man close to him wasn’t an Irving defender, but an extra teammate who provided a buffer en route to pay dirt.

They had time, they had the opportunity, and they made the most of it … with a high five. Hey, when you’re cruising to a 58-13 win, you can take advantage of the moments that offer up free expression.

Brooks is a linebacker recruit for LSU, not to mention a top-five overall linebacker prospect and top-100 recruit in the country. His athleticism means he can do so much more than just line up in the middle of the defense. He’s a playmaker … and apparently already a top notch celebrator, too.