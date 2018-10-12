VIDEO: LSU football commit Marcel Brooks is out here leaping over cars

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus High School linebacker Marcel Brooks is a four-star linebacker and All-American Bowl selectee.

He’s also a freakishly athletic 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, as he showcased again in the video above.

That’s Brooks running up to and leaping clear over a sedan (we think that’s a Lexus?). And this isn’t like Kobe Bryant photoshopping his way into clearing a speeding Aston Martin. It’s a teen athlete leaping the full width and height of the car.

With athleticism like this, it’s no wonder that Brooks stands out in any crowd, even in the most elite events like The Opening Finals.

And, if the whole football thing doesn’t work out, we’re fairly convinced Brooks could have a future in track as a triple jumper. After all, if he can leap a car, imagine how far and high he can go without anything in his way.