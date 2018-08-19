VIDEO: Manager of Canada's LLWS team gives misogynistic hype speech, and it works like a charm

If the goal of a Little League manager is to fire up his team, consider the job done from Canada’s representative at the Little League World Series, from Whalley Little League in British Columbia. The way he accomplished that may not have thrilled some who listened in, however.

As he finished off the pregame speech before Canada’s Saturday matchup with Spain, the representative from Europe, he concluded with this:

For the longest time I thought Herb Brooks “You were born to be hockey players” was the greatest inspirational line ever. Until I heard this…#LLWS #LetsPutTheWomenAndChildrenToBedAndLetsGoHuntForDeer pic.twitter.com/aMWuHnKSaw — KB (@OnAirKB) August 19, 2018

In case you missed it, that’s, “Now let’s put the women and children to bed, and let’s go hunt for deer.”

The players responded, played a terrific game and eventually walked off with a 2-1 victory in extra innings in one of the best contests of the tournament thus far. There’s little question the manager didn’t mean to be offensive with his comments. After all, he was telling, ‘put the children to bed’ to, well, children.

Still, it’s a dangerous line to walk in the current climate. We did a straw poll of multiple women Sunday morning, asking them if they were offended by the line, “put the women and children to bed, and let’s go hunt for deer.” All said they were.

Is it possible he forgot he was mic’ed up? Certainly.

Or maybe he just knew that his players, from outside one of British Columbia’s smaller cities (i.e., not Vancouver or Abbotsford) would really go for the hunting call out. Whatever the reason, it worked in the moment. Now he and his team will have to see if any additional fallout comes his way.