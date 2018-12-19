VIDEO: Marvin Moody, Precious Achiuwa combine for perfect Montverde Academy assisted dunk

When Montverde Academy (Fla.) took to the court for its first game at the Iolani Classic in Hawaii, there was every opportunity some impressive basketball would follow. Still, that a brilliant team bucket would arrive right on cue might have been asking a bit much.

Well, ask and ye shall receive. The dunk itself may not be as jaw dropping as some others we’ve seen this year, but the play in its entirety is among the best.

After Marvin Moody received the ball on a break, he had two options: 1) coast in for a contested layup, or 2) lay the ball off behind him in the hopes of connecting with an uncertain trailer.

He chose option two, and the results were just about perfect, thanks to Precious Achiuwa. And you know what happens when Precious Achiuwa gets the ball near the rim.

So of course Montverde Academy won it’s game at the Iolani Classic. That was always pretty well a fait accompli. That Montverde Academy is already playing with such flair is a nice touch for the holiday season.