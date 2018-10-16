VIDEO: Mass. football players save referee with quick thinking, AED

A group of high school football players in Massachusetts are being called heroes after their quick thinking helped save the life of a referee who collapsed during their Friday night game.

As reported by Boston CBS affiliate WBZ, players for the homestanding Whitman-Hanson football team pounced immediately when a referee at their 27-6 rout of Silver Lake (Mass.) High School collapsed on the field. Two players — senior Ethan Phelps and sophomore Jack Sweeney — immediately recognized how perilous the situation was for the referee and sprinted to retrieve the school’s two accessible Automatic External Defibrillators.

The teens were able to successfully “massage” the referee’s heart back to working order with a sternum rub and an AED, leading to a successful transport of the coach to a local hospital, where he allegedly remains in stable condition.

“I just knew what to do,” Phelps told WBZ.

Added Sweeney: “I feel like anybody in my position would have done the same thing. … We don’t want anyone getting hurt on our field.“