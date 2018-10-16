VIDEO: Mass. football players save referee with quick thinking, AED

A group of high school football players in Massachusetts are being called heroes after their quick thinking helped save the life of a referee who collapsed during their Friday night game.

As reported by Boston CBS affiliate WBZ, players for the homestanding Whitman-Hanson football team pounced immediately when a referee at their 27-6 rout of Silver Lake (Mass.) High School collapsed on the field. Two players — senior Ethan Phelps and sophomore Jack Sweeney — immediately recognized how perilous the situation was for the referee and sprinted to retrieve the school’s two accessible Automatic External Defibrillators.

Sweeney’s dad, an off-duty parmedic, was able to successfully “massage” the referee’s heart back to working order with a sternum rub. The AED wasn’t used, the athletic director told WBZ, and the referee was transported to a local hospital, where he reportedly remains in stable condition.

“I just knew what to do,” Phelps told WBZ.

Added Sweeney: “I feel like anybody in my position would have done the same thing. … We don’t want anyone getting hurt on our field.“