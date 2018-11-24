VIDEO: Mass. HS Thanksgiving game features bizarre fumble recovery

As Thanksgiving Day football games go in Massachusetts, we tend to see some quite unique sequences of events.

Thursday’s 108th meeting between rivals Abington (Mass.) and Whitman-Hanson (Hanson, Mass.) featured one of the more bizarre fumble recoveries you might see in the 2018 high school football season.

In the video below, passed along from the Boston Globe’s Nate Rollins by way of Whitman-Hanson parent Mickael Martell, Abington and W-H get caught up in a goal-line scrum as the Green Wave try to punch in the game’s first score in the second quarter. Completely oblivious to everyone, the ball squirts loose and rolls to the opposite hashmark, where it lays at rest for more than 10 seconds before a W-H player realizes what’s happening and falls on the ball for a turnover.

The Panthers went on to shut out Abington, 16-0, to increase their all-time series lead to 60-45-3. W-H has now won three of its last four meetings with the Green Wave.

“That was one of the craziest plays, in all my years in football I have never seen anything like it,” W-H coach Mike Driscoll told the Boston Globe.