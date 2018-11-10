VIDEO: Md. Hail Mary at half includes 65-yard pass, wipe out of camerawoman

There’s a lot going on here, so buckle up.

In a Maryland Class 2A West Region semifinal, Oakdale (Md.) High School grabbed a 17-14 lead against Liberty High School (Carroll County, Md.) at halftime thanks to a fully miraculous 65-yard touchdown reception. The pass was launched by Collin Schlee and pulled in across the goal line by wide receiver Blake Baxter.

OH MY!! @CollinSchlee delivers a #SCTOP10, hail mary 65-yard scoring BOMB to Blake Baxter in the closing seconds of the first half, and just like that, @OHSBearsFB leads Liberty 17-14 at the break @SportsCenter @FrederickSports pic.twitter.com/UfqfByneCz — Kyle McFadden (@k_fadd) November 10, 2018

If that 65-yard pass sounds long, that’s because it is. And it was a legitimate 65 yards, too, if not more like 70; as you can see in the video above, Schlee scrambles around in his own backfield to buy time before letting rip while standing at about the 30 yard line.

And then there’s the takedown of a camerawoman, who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The referee turned and held out an arm toward the woman for a moment but was able to return his focus to the game in time to see the play and give the touchdown call.

That strength from Schlee is part of what earned him a handful of scholarships and eventual spot at Kent State. And it’s part of what piloted Oakdale to 38 straight points after following behind 14-0 to another undefeated foe in Liberty.

Oakdale’s win advanced the Bears to the Class 2A West final against Damascus (Md.) High School. To win there, Schlee and Oakdale may need a few more doses of similar magic.