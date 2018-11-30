VIDEO: Memphis Whitehaven uses 'The Purge' themed run-thru banner, gets blown out in state title game

It’s one thing for a team to approach a game brimming with self confidence. That’s good. It’s another thing for a team to approach a game brimming with self confidence when it can’t back up its braggadocio.

That’s what happened in the Tennessee Class 6A BlueCross Bowl at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium, where Whitehaven High School (Memphis) entered through a very aggressive run-thru banner … then found itself on the wrong end of a shellacking.

That banner you see above is a reference to The Purge, the horror series where the American government legalizes all crimes for 48 hours as a means of Darwinian population control. The message was simple: For the next 48 minutes, Whitehaven was going to dominate and take no prisoners. It didn’t quite work out that way.

Here comes Whitehaven! 6A state championship 🏈 about to kick off pic.twitter.com/tbfUcT2UWA — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) November 30, 2018

Instead, it was Oakland (Tenn.) High School team that thoroughly dominated the affair, with the Patriots thoroughly dominating the Tigers, who never really knew what hit them.

In fact, the one moment when Whitehaven truly seemed on song was when they entered through the aforementioned Purge-themed run-thru banner. After that? It was all Oakland en route to a 37-0 win.

The win marked the third state title in Oakland school history and avenged a 2016 BlueCross Bowl loss to Whitehaven. Still, it may be most notable for Whitehaven’s pregame style points and in-game collapse. Apparently all crimes were legal, including football crimes against Whitehaven.