VIDEO: Mesa (Ariz.) football players send off offensive coordinator with haka chant

Wallace White, Special to the Arizona Republic

The haka has long been part of the Mesa High School football tradition, a pregame war cry that signifies strength and unity.

On Friday afternoon, during a send-off luncheon for offensive coordinator Junior Taylor, the players broke into an impromptu haka to show their love for their coach.

Taylor, a 2001 Mesa graduate who played at UCLA, is leaving to become a receivers coach at Wagner in New York.

“I did not expect that,” Taylor said of the haka. “I heard a scream, and a couple of guys started the war chant. I look up and the next thing I know, the whole team jumps out from their tables.

“They jump in formation. It totally caught me off-guard. It was very emotional seeing that. It was very touching.”

