VIDEO: Migos rapper Quavo shows up at Cass Tech (Mich.) football practice

What do you do if you’re one of the nation’s hottest rap acts and you’re in Detroit with a few extra hours before your show? You roll into a high school football practice, of course.

That was the plan for Quavo, the Migos rapper, who played Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena on Wednesday. Hours before the evening show, Quavo was hanging out at summer training camp for the Cass Tech football program.

Quavo, whose full name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was the starting quarterback at Berkmar High in Georgia’s Gwinnett County. He still fancies himself quite the athlete — note his performance as the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game celebrity game — and takes any opportunity he can to compete, whether it’s alongside professionals or high schoolers, like he once was.

That’s what brought him to Cass Tech, where he appeared to sport a Michigan workout shirt and chatted with the Technicians, providing a brief respite from training camp workouts.

Quavo may not have won much at Berkmar — the Patriots finished 1-9 in his senior season — but that never dimmed his passion for the sport, or any sport for that matter. That makes for a neat moment for Cass Tech, and for Quavo, who got to connect with the exact local residents he’s most interested in.