VIDEO: Minnesota QB turns broken play into insane recovery, TD throw

Football, in so many ways, is organized chaos. Sometimes, though, any semblance of organization is shaken up like a snow globe.

Eleven people on one side of the ball trying to advance the ball past the 11 on the other side, by nature, opens itself up to some rather unscripted moments. One of the more improvisational scenes you will see between the white lines occurred Friday night in Alexandria (Minn.), as the host Cardinals trailed Sartell-St. Stephen by a 16-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-goal from the 6-yard line, the center’s snap sails over the head of Alexandria QB Matthew Carlsen. That’s when the fun begins.

If there were a play-by-play announcer calling this one, I would love to hear it.

This is how you draw up a touchdown on third down from the six. I won’t try to explain it. Just watch. Carlsen to Evan Lattimer for the TD. Zach Wosepka PAT cuts Sartell’s lead to 16-14. pic.twitter.com/8ylixYpBZx — Eric Morken (@echo_sports) September 8, 2018

Yup, just a simple retrieval of the ball at roughly the 33-yard line, followed by a run for his life, which came before a lefty heave into the end zone. That pass, as you see above, was oh-so-close to being intercepted. But instead of a pick, it was a deflection into the hands of Evan Lattimer.

It was the broken play that never completely broke, keeping the hosts alive in the game. After cutting the deficit to 16-14 with the extra point, it turns out that magic was a catapult to a 17-16 victory.

FINAL: Cardinals get a defensive stop on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-7 from the 47. They beat Sartell 17-16 to move to 1-1 on the season. Sabres fall to 0-2. — Eric Morken (@echo_sports) September 8, 2018

Give Carlsen all the credit, for turning trash to treasure, lemons to lemonade, the agony of defeat to the thrill of victory.

The broken play that becomes a fire drill, only to turn into an improbable TD connection that goes in the books as 6 yards but was closer to 30.

Does it get much better than that?