VIDEO: Don't watch the HR Derby for Harper. Watch for Bobby Witt Jr. and Rece Hinds

The MLB Home Run Derby takes place Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington. The annual kick off to the All-Star festivities is living up to his high-wattage reputation, with stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Javy Baez and Max Muncy, among others, competing to be recognized as baseball’s most prolific producer of dingers that don’t count.

Yet that competition really isn’t as riveting as another final which will take place Monday night as well. As part of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, a high school home run derby championship round will be staged between Texas slugger Bobby Witt Jr. and Rece Hinds, and it should be electric.

To put Witt Jr. — the son of former Texas Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt — and Hinds’ power in perspective, just look at what they did at Nationals Park on Sunday to qualify for the final.

Congratulations to Bobby Witt Jr. and Rece Hinds, who will compete in the final round of the HS #HRDerby at #Nats Park tonight. 🔗 // https://t.co/yjWPAT0TQu pic.twitter.com/CHmjrBpGFj — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 16, 2018

First off, here’s Witt Jr., who stroked a leading 26 homers across the two rounds:

Bobby Witt Jr. (@BwittJr) wasn't about to slow down in the second round. The @OU_Baseball commit homered on 11 of his first 12 swings, including 7 straight, to raise his total to 26, to take 1st. Watch live: https://t.co/tzRojbGzUX pic.twitter.com/Cw4swwqEvA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 15, 2018

In case you missed that, Witt Jr. hit 11 home runs ON HIS FIRST 12 SWINGS!?! Here’s another look at that smooth power:

And here’s Hinds, who has a heck of a stroke:

Rece Hinds

💣💪🔥 Will face Bobby Witt, Jr in the finals tonorrow pic.twitter.com/aY57omBqKu — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) July 15, 2018

Hinds may not have hit 11 home runs on 12 swings, but he did showcase the power that has made the Florida native and LSU commit one of the nation’s highest-rated shortstops in the Class of 2019.

So, which one will emerge victorious? Tune in tonight to find out. Either way, when one or both are future All-Stars in their own right, Shaq can say he hung with them before they made it.