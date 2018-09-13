VIDEO: Monstrous DT Chaztin Gillette takes the ball right away from RB

The goal was simple: Get to the quarterback and stuff the run. The result for South-Doyle (Tenn.) defensive tackle Chaztin Gillette was even better: A stripped fumble returned for a touchdown.

Gillette is a physical specimen, reportedly weighing in at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. So it’s not like anyone on the offensive line or in the offensive backfield is going to miss him. Yet that doesn’t mean they can stop him, as Cherokee (Tenn.) found out the hard way.

During South-Doyle’s 61-21 rout, Gillette single-handedly blew up one play, ripping the ball away during a quarterback-running back exchange and trotting right into the end zone for a rather unanticipated strip-six.

“I’d seen that he can move,” South-Doyle football coach Clark Duncan told 5StarPreps.com as part of a larger feature on Gillette’s remarkable journey. “He’s going to play basketball (this year), too. He went out for basketball and made the team.

“His athleticism is off the charts. But we didn’t know how aggressive he’d be.”

Know they know, as does everyone else who has South-Doyle on the schedule later this year.