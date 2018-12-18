USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Mop crew needed after 1, 2, 3 players go sliding down the inbounds line

Three Clopton basketball players wiped out on a slick court (Photo: @overtime/Twitter) Photo: @overtime/Twitter

VIDEO: Mop crew needed after 1, 2, 3 players go sliding down the inbounds line

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: Mop crew needed after 1, 2, 3 players go sliding down the inbounds line

Clean up crew on aisle … wait, forget the aisle. Just get them to the court, stat!

A trio of players for Clopton (Mo.) High School’s basketball team went sliding into each other when they attempted to chase a fast break down the right side inbounds line.

We know the first is Zakk Eivins, who originally posted the lowlight clip on Instagram. The other two, we’ve got no idea.

What we do know is that all three went slip sliding away out of the play, and made it clear that someone needed to get a mop on the court as quickly as possible. Crisco has nothing on a long sweat stain down the side of a basketball court.

, , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/video-mop-crew-needed-after-1-2-3-players-go-sliding-down-the-inbounds-line
VIDEO: Mop crew needed after 1, 2, 3 players go sliding down the inbounds line
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.