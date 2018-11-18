VIDEO: Mt. Zion (Md.), Link Year (Mo.) upset Brewster Academy at National Prep Showcase

Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) lost two consecutive games at the National Prep Showcase at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Conn. The Bobcats entered the event with a perfect 5-0 record, and a reputation as perhaps the country’s best post-graduate team this season.

The team features seven high-major recruits in Jalen Lecque (NC State commit), Alonzo Gaffney (Ohio State), Anthony Walker (Miami), Joel Brown (Cal), Kai Jones (Texas), Jamal Mashburn Jr. ( No. 136 in the Class of 2020 ) and Terrence Clarke ( No. 2 in the Class of 2021 ). The Bobcats were the preseason No. 1 post-grad program according to Prep Circuit .

Nevertheless, Brewster Academy took its first loss of the year on Friday night against Mt. Zion Prep (Baltimore), then fell again on Saturday morning against Link Year Prep (Branson, Mo.).

The hero of the first game was point guard Ayinde Hakim. With 4.3 seconds remaining, Hakim drove the length of the court and buried a floater as time expired, lifting Mt. Zion to a dramatic 74-73 overtime victory.

In the second game, Brewster held a 42-32 advantage at halftime, but fell in the second half after being outscored by 21 points and losing 86-75.

Brewster will hope to get back on track and compete for another National Prep Championship. The program has captured five national titles since 2010 with its latest coming in 2017.