VIDEO: N.C. football player channels Derrick Henry on punt return TD

We cannot get enough of the 99-yard run that former Yulee (Fla.) High School star and current Tennessee Titan Derrick Henry made on Thursday night vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The way Henry threw several potential tacklers off of him en route to the end zone will long be remembered.

With that run in mind, we bring you the latest high school version. In Friday night’s North Carolina Class 1AA eastern regional championship, Tarboro (N.C.) High School running back Keon Caudle was back to return a punt with the game’s outcome already all but locked up.

Caudle proceeded to do this.

Coaches might call that “running with a purpose.” The poor potential tacklers from John A. Holmes (Edenton, N.C.) might call it something else.

Whatever you call it, Caudle defied the laws of gravity and refused to go down, despite being acted upon by many an outside force.

The spin moves, the tossing defenders off of him…it brought to mind the likes of Henry and Marshawn Lynch. WCTI’s Brian North had the best synopsis of Caudle’s 55-yard, not-so-leisurely stroll to the end zone.

Tarboro Keon Caudle huge punt return for td. He throws defenders down to the ground, breaks tackles, stays in bounds, and scores. 42-0 — Brian North WCTI (@BrianNorth4) December 8, 2018

Caudle’s third touchdown was the sweetest, helping seal a sure win and move the Vikings to 14-0. His team refuses to lose, and he refuses to go down.