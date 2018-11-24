VIDEO: N.M. team advances to state title game with TD as time expires

The Hail Mary is not the only stunning passing TD that can bring a thrilling ending to a back-and-forth football game.

Behold, this beautiful catch and run from Roswell (N.M.) High School quarterback Ethan Valenzuela and wide receiver Dylan Tucker as time wound down on Friday night’s Class 5A state semifinals with Artesia (N.M.).

@SportsCenter #SCtop10 Roswell Coyotes throw 27 yard TD pass as time expires to clinch birth in the NM 5A state championship game. pic.twitter.com/44OrLijjSX — Fuller (@natefuller10) November 24, 2018

As you can see, Valenzuela rolls out and then throws a seed to Tucker at about the opposing 11-yard line. From there, it was Tucker’s show to ensure the game doesn’t go into overtime.

He somehow managed to run straight past three would-be Artesia tacklers and clear into the end zone.

That’s a 48-42 win, and a berth in next week’s state title game. It might not be a Hail Mary, but a clean catch and run to end it? No less thrilling.