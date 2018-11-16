VIDEO: Nashville senior hits season's first near full court shot

It took all of two games for Hume-Fogg Academy (Nashville) to deliver its best highlight of the season. It might as well not even play the rest of the campaign.

Meet senior forward Cliff Goidel. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder found himself in the only place he could get off a instant pivot and pitch shot during a game against Grace Christian Academy (Franklin, Tenn.) on Wednesday. In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Grace Christian hit what appeared to be the final bucket of the first half.

It wasn’t, because Goidel took the inbounds pass, spun and hurled the ball nearly the length of the floor, watching it sail through the hoop for a stunning long-distance trey.

The bucket was just part of an impressive 65-48 victory for Hume-Fogg, though nothing can compare with Goidel’s basket du jour. No matter what happens during the rest of the Blue Knights’ season, they’ll always have that bomb to look back on.