USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Nation's top 2020 boys lacrosse recruit scores incredible behind-the-back goal

Matt Chandik/NLF

VIDEO: Nation's top 2020 boys lacrosse recruit scores incredible behind-the-back goal

Boys Lacrosse

VIDEO: Nation's top 2020 boys lacrosse recruit scores incredible behind-the-back goal

St. Anthony’s (Huntington Station, N.Y.) attack Brennan O’Neill is among the most celebrated high school lacrosse players to pay attention to over the next few years, between the Penn State commitment that he made in the eighth grade, to his current ranking as the nation’s No. 1 Class of 2020 recruit by Inside Lacrosse.

It’s easy to see what all the buzz is about. Behold this fabulous goal from yesterday’s National Lacrosse Federation’s National Club Championship game, on the campus of Lehigh University, playing with Team 91 Lacrosse:

The game-winning goal that sealed the title for Team 91 wasn’t so shabby either….

, , , , , , Boys Lacrosse, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2OcE5Uv
VIDEO: Nation's top 2020 boys lacrosse recruit scores incredible behind-the-back goal
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.