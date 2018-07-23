VIDEO: Nation's top 2020 boys lacrosse recruit scores incredible behind-the-back goal

St. Anthony’s (Huntington Station, N.Y.) attack Brennan O’Neill is among the most celebrated high school lacrosse players to pay attention to over the next few years, between the Penn State commitment that he made in the eighth grade, to his current ranking as the nation’s No. 1 Class of 2020 recruit by Inside Lacrosse.

It’s easy to see what all the buzz is about. Behold this fabulous goal from yesterday’s National Lacrosse Federation’s National Club Championship game, on the campus of Lehigh University, playing with Team 91 Lacrosse:

Oh my. @Inside_Lacrosse No. 1 2020 Brennan O’Neill just did this in the @natlaxfed Championship. Goodness. pic.twitter.com/P0c1k5ZOv8 — Dan Aburn (@Dan_Aburn) July 22, 2018

The game-winning goal that sealed the title for Team 91 wasn’t so shabby either….