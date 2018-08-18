VIDEO: Nebraska scrimmage ends with touching TD for senior with cerebral palsy

A Nebraska football scrimmage ended with the most meaningful touchdown that will be scored by either team all season.

The Grand Island Northwest football team held a Friday scrimmage, and when the contest was concluding, a special running back made a cameo appearance.

The last play of the game and Jared goes the distance! Proud of the football team and proud of Jared! #ginwvikings pic.twitter.com/meVak1Po2a — PJ Smith (@phatjo23) August 18, 2018

Senior Jared Fredericks and his para, Bryce Harrington, trotted on to the field and took up a position in the backfield. After a snap, Fredericks was handed the ball and Harrington pushed him down the field, past the defense, behind a phalanx of blockers en route to the end zone.

As he neared the end zone, the crowd began chanting, “Jared, Jared,” with his teammates erupting as he crossed the goal line.

According to Northwest assistant principal PJ Smith, the idea to have Fredericks score the scrimmage’s final touchdown came from Northwest coach Kevin Stein and his staff.

Suffice to say, it was a smashing success, for Fredericks and the entire Northwest program.