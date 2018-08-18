USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Nebraska scrimmage ends with touching TD for senior with cerebral palsy

Jared Fredericks, a senior with cerebral palsy, scored the final score for Grand Island Northwest in a preseason scrimmage (Photo: @phatjo23/Twitter) Photo: @phatjo23/Twitter

VIDEO: Nebraska scrimmage ends with touching TD for senior with cerebral palsy

Football

VIDEO: Nebraska scrimmage ends with touching TD for senior with cerebral palsy

A Nebraska football scrimmage ended with the most meaningful touchdown that will be scored by either team all season.

The Grand Island Northwest football team held a Friday scrimmage, and when the contest was concluding, a special running back made a cameo appearance.

Senior Jared Fredericks and his para, Bryce Harrington, trotted on to the field and took up a position in the backfield. After a snap, Fredericks was handed the ball and Harrington pushed him down the field, past the defense, behind a phalanx of blockers en route to the end zone.

As he neared the end zone, the crowd began chanting, “Jared, Jared,” with his teammates erupting as he crossed the goal line.

According to Northwest assistant principal PJ Smith, the idea to have Fredericks score the scrimmage’s final touchdown came from Northwest coach Kevin Stein and his staff.

Suffice to say, it was a smashing success, for Fredericks and the entire Northwest program.

, , , Football, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2MkB4Ep
VIDEO: Nebraska scrimmage ends with touching TD for senior with cerebral palsy
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.