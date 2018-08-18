VIDEO: Nevada football game interrupted by sprinklers

It’s been hot in Nevada, but not that hot.

In the middle of a season-opener between Green Valley and Moupa Valley, the sprinklers turned on, spraying both teams on the field and even some of the sidelines.

The game, which was played at Green Valley, was briefly halted while the sprinklers were turned off. The temporary delay didn’t derail Green Valley’s momentum either, with the Gators rolling to a 34-20 victory on the back of a big second quarter.

If anything, the sprinklers served to cool off the players and irrigate the field, both positives in the desert, even if they come with a minor delay.