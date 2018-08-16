New mascot? Montana team has practice interrupted by curious basset hound

He had a nose for the ball.

Sorry, the pun was too good to pass up. For all we know, the basset hound that interrupted high school football practice at Geraldine-Highwood in Montana has a terrible nose.

What he does have, without question, is honest curiosity and a remarkable amount of bravery. According to Bozeman news outlet KZBK, no one had any idea where the dog came from, but as soon as he arrived he made himself at home, hanging out throughout the team’s preseason practice and ingratiating himself as part of the team.

Could he have a role as an “unofficial” team mascot in 2018? Only time will tell.

Even if not, he’s already established himself as one of the more memorable parts of Geraldine-Highwood’s early season.