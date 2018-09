Bellflower, Calif. powerhouse St. John Bosco, currently ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY SUPER 25, is hosting Milliani (Hawaii) tonight. And we’ve already had a moment for the history books.

Watch below as Bosco cornerback Chris Steele comes off the edge untouched to easily block a field goal attempt. When the Trojans try to make something out of the play, that too results in an interception at the sideline from safety Titus Toler:

Block field goal ✅

Chase guy that picks it up ✅

Intercept said guy ✅@Boscofootball just hit the trifecta!@SoCaliFord | #FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/veZCE0JJ5H — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) September 1, 2018

Consider this one of the ultimate rare double whammies in football.