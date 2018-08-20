VIDEO: Norman North RB Blaine Martin scores scrimmage TD, points out key goal line block

Here’s the fun thing about football scrimmages: They don’t count on the record, but they are still competitive. And they include highlight reel runs and blocks like this one:

That’s Norman North High running back Blaine Martin, an under-the-radar potential breakthrough player in Oklahoma who has the speed and supporting cast to make a serious impact. He did that in his team’s scrimmage, with some help from blockers and one particularly remarkable shot as Martin coasted in to the goal line.

He wasn’t going to be caught from behind anyway, but Martin still had a phalanx of teammates chasing behind just in case a defender closed the gap. When one did get moderately close, Martin pointed out the oncoming defender and a North teammate came across with a clear out block.

The block was big enough that it almost seemed to set off the crowd more than the touchdown itself. It’s hard to find too much fault with that; while the impact may have been just as strong on the blocker as the recipient, it was still a bona fide, wipe out block.

If nothing else, it was a powerful reminder that football is back, or at least almost back, in Oklahoma.