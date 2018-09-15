VIDEO: North Gwinnett (Ga.) QB makes slick behind-the-back move, throws TD

Two Georgia football powers squared off in a national TV matchup Friday night. And while Walton (Marietta, Ga.) pulled off 27-24 win in the game broadcast on ESPN2, it was the North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) QB who stole the show momentarily with a slick maneuver to avoid the rush.
Watch as North Gwinnett junior quarterback JR Martin rolls out, sees the rush and, well …
Quick thinking! And how smooth was that? After putting the ball behind his back to avoid the swat from the oncoming rusher, Martin has the composure to launch a perfect strike into the end zone to senior teammate Garrison Manor for a 38-yard score.
Walton got the last laugh, but the basketball move into an absolute dime of a TD pass won’t soon be forgotten after this matchup of Georgia heavyweights.