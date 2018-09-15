VIDEO: North Gwinnett (Ga.) QB makes slick behind-the-back move, throws TD

Two Georgia football powers squared off in a national TV matchup Friday night. And while Walton (Marietta, Ga.) pulled off 27-24 win in the game broadcast on ESPN2, it was the North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) QB who stole the show momentarily with a slick maneuver to avoid the rush.

Watch as North Gwinnett junior quarterback JR Martin rolls out, sees the rush and, well …

That QB went behind the back 😳 pic.twitter.com/mmZ8WJj5zx — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2018

Quick thinking! And how smooth was that? After putting the ball behind his back to avoid the swat from the oncoming rusher, Martin has the composure to launch a perfect strike into the end zone to senior teammate Garrison Manor for a 38-yard score.

Walton got the last laugh, but the basketball move into an absolute dime of a TD pass won’t soon be forgotten after this matchup of Georgia heavyweights.