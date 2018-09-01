VIDEO: Notre Dame commit K.J. Wallace makes sprawling, one-handed TD grab

The most dynamic high school football players are usually those who can change the game on both sides of the ball.

K.J. Wallace, a four-star cornerback recruit out of Lovett School (Atlanta, Ga.), would certainly qualify. Check out the sensational effort on the offensive side of the ball during Friday night’s game vs. Atlanta’s Business Engineering Science Tech, courtesy of Twitter user @Day1toD1.

Blaine McAllister @blaineqb2020 Lovett HS Ga drops the 20yd dime under pressure to KJ Wallace @KJ_WALLACE_2 with the diving one handed grab up 21-0 over BEST 2nd qtr pic.twitter.com/NqwG4NI60r — Day1 to D1 (@Day1toD1) September 1, 2018

Wallace has committed to Notre Dame to play defensive back, but one can imagine Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly seeing this sprawling one-handed snag and immediately thinking of ways to incorporate him into the offense next fall.

As for the player throwing him the perfect drop pass in the corner of the end zone? That would be junior Blaine McAllister, the No. 27 pro-style passer in the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Wallace is the No. 29 cornerback in his class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. While we wouldn’t be surprised if he plays a little offense someday in South Bend, we’ll settle for some acrobatic interceptions.