VIDEO: Ohio sophomore spins way to 104-yard interception return for TD

As momentum changers go, they really don’t get better than this.

Thomas Worthington (Worthington, Ohio) sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Sheron Phipps had a big game Friday night, making four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-20 victory over Worthington Kilbourne (Columbus, Ohio).

But it was his defensive touchdown that anybody who sees it won’t soon forget.

Not only did Phipps take an interception out of the end zone, he then proceeded to put many an opposing player in the spin cycle.

Add in some clutch blocks and breakaway speed at the end, and you have a play that will live on in school football lore for many years to come.