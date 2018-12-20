VIDEO: Ohio State wraps Early Signing Day with clever video game coaching hand-off

As Ohio State segues its head coaching role from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, many were concerned it would impact their recruiting class for 2019. Yes, the Buckeyes lost a pair of former commits on Early Signing Day, but for the most part their most prized prospects came through and signed on the line.

Hours later, with their new players in hand, the Ohio State football staff released a video on social media that showed all the new recruits competing in a video game, beating Michigan (because, who else?).

It was a clever social media clip at a time when social media clips are becoming more important than anything else.

And then, it all wrapped with a very clever allusion to the actual handover that’s underway in Columbus. As the game wrapped, the video panned out to Meyer gaming on a couch, pressing a PlayStation or X-Box controller (we couldn’t tell which from the angle of the shot). After a moment, Day entered the shot with the following conversation:

“How we looking coach?”

“It’s looking great. … Your turn, brother.”

“Thanks coach.”

Yes, that was a bit smug and corny, but … it’s also pretty cool. Naturally, the more significant hand over will come following the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl, but the gamer video sets the stage both with Ohio State’s Early Signing Day additions and potential others who could join in February, in a way that everyone clearly had fun with.