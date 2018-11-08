VIDEO: Watch one-handed Oregon DE/LB Alex Hurlburt lift 500 pounds one-handed

When Shaquem Griffin was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, it inspired those with physical disabilities everywhere. Right at the top of that list of admirers was Alex Hurlburt, an Oregon native and high school linebacker who was born without a left hand due to an unknown complication.

He’s lifting 500 lb and only has ONE HAND, SO MUCH RESPECT 🙌 @hurlburt_alex pic.twitter.com/uhyWoHRHCp — Overtime (@overtime) November 8, 2018

Hurlburt never allowed his own physical conditions to limit his development. And while he entered his junior season at West Salem (Ore.) High School as a likely backup, he finished as his conference’s defensive player of the year, a college football prospect and, eventually, a Montana commit.

So how does a teenager go from a true unknown with a physical limitation to being a college football commit in the span of a single season? He does it with an extraordinary work ethic, as highlighted by the one-armed power lifting video you see above.

That’s Hurlburt deadlifting 500 pounds with his right hand and an adaptive strap that connects what remains of his left arm to the bar. It certainly lends a new meaning to the phrase, “strap up.”

Hurlburt has certainly done that, and he’s proving just how his determination to succeed at the collegiate level is grounded in a combination of hard work, athleticism and personal commitment rarely seen in any athlete, let alone a teenager.

That’s impressive, and it deserves plenty of attention and recognition. Here’s hoping it continues to follow Hurlburt to Montana and beyond, should that opportunity ever come.