VIDEO: Orrville (Ohio) soph Marquael ducks and dodges his way to incredible 95-yard kick return TD

Orrville (Ohio) quickly had its way with Lexington (Ohio) Friday night, taking a 31-7 first quarter lead on the way to a 57-21 drubbing.

And of all of the impressive plays in the Red Riders’ explosive scoring spree, none were bigger than this 95-yard kick return touchdown from Marquael Parks, who must have totaled 150-plus yards on this score with all of the jukes and changes of direction:

That was one of five scores on the night for the young speedster, who had 195 rushing yards and also recorded two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a pick-six.

College coaches might want to keep an eye on him:

