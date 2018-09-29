VIDEO: Oscar Smith's tiger cage entrance is back and better than ever

Oscar Smith is one of the top high school football programs in Virginia, year after year. As one might expect, that has led to some pretty rich traditions and pageantry, nothing so impressive as the team’s tiger cage entrance.

It was back on Friday night, and it was positively spectacular.

Seriously, just watch that entrance and try not to be completely terrific of the team coming at you. It’s impossible.

Oscar Smith’s wild, smoke-and-hype filled entrance has to rank alongside Clayton Valley’s classic, charging pit bull run on as the best of the business.

There’s no need to choose which hype train is better; this isn’t a zero-sum game. We should all hope that all high schools start building up entrances like this, because lets face it, the more hype behind it, the more fun big-time high school games can be.