VIDEO: Out of Kansas comes this diving, one-handed snag for a TD

The high school football playoffs are up and running in many spots in the country, and with them come plenty of “whatever it takes” type plays.

We present to you the latest one, courtesy of Topeka (Kansas) High School senior running back Jacqez Barksdale during Friday night’s home playoff game vs. Topkea’s Washburn Rural High School.

KSNT News sports anchor Pete Francis tweeted out the video of Barksdale’s one-man, one-handed effort.

Granted, the throw was pretty nice, leading Barksdale so he could dive into the ball in the end zone. For whatever reason, perhaps the ball being there quicker than he had originally anticipated, Barksdale only sticks out the one hand. And what came next was likely a breakout of shocked face emoji from the fans in attendance.

And the celebration, the sheer “Did that just happen?” of his sprint to his sideline is an indicator that even Barksdale couldn’t believe the play he had just made. The score was part of a 56-21 win for Topeka to move on in the state tourney.

For Barksdale, the great play comes in a year in which he had to miss the first two games of the season after an eligibility issue stemming from last fall. Now, he is making up for lost time by making big plays. Good on him.