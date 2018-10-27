VIDEO: Out of Kansas, the latest sweet one-handed catch

Confession: we can’t get enough one-handed grabs.

The latest beauty comes from Central (Salina, Kan.) High School, where wide receiver Ben Driver comes down with this long toss from junior quarterback Jackson Kavanagh.

That play was made all the better knowing that it helped Salina Central out after it was pinned against its own goal line.

The final result was a 20-7 win over Eisenhower High School (Goddard, Kan.). With his crafty snag among the plays he made, Driver was among his team’s driving forces.