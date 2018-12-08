VIDEO: Out of Nebraska comes this insane finish to a basketball game

Sure, we are not even in the teens of December. While it is still over three weeks until the calendar turns, out of Nebraska we have an early candidate for the best game-ending sequence of the basketball season.

As you can see below, host Bennington (Neb.) High School was hosting Gretna (Neb.) High Friday night. With the game tied and 4.7 seconds on the clock, a Gretna player hit a free throw to put his team ahead by a point.

For Bennington, that’s when the fun started.

Okay, let’s break this one down by each marvelous time the ball moved. First, we have the Grant Hill-in-1992-esque Hail Mary pass that lands in the hands of one Bennington player past half court. Only this player doesn’t play the role of Christian Laettner. Instead, almost as soon as he receives the pass, he dumps it backwards like a hot potato.

The player he passes the ball to is trapped, though. With two defenders collapsing, he has no choice but to heave the ball toward the net. Whether it is a shot or an intentional pass is anyone’s guess, but it works out to perfection.

Under the basket, a Bennington player grabs the errant shot (or perfect pass?) and calmly lays the ball off the backboard and in. Bennington wins, 45-44, and mayhem predictably ensues on the court.

In one Nebraska town, March madness arrived three months early.