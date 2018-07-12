VIDEO: Posh Alexander had assist of the day as Peach Jam tips off

The Peach Jam is officially underway in Georgia, and the New York Lightning wasted no time in breaking out their greatest hits.

After a long rebound, the Lightning forced a three-on-two break up the floor. That eventually became a straight two-man game, as Post Alexander received an inbound pass, then set up Fredeline De La Cruz with an absolutely gorgeous between-the-legs pass.

Seriously, it was like butter. Go check it out again above.

The bucket was the most notable one from an 83-67 Lightning victory over Mean Streets, a squad out of Illinois. It likely won’t be the last time that Alexander and De La Cruz connect on the break at Peach Jam, but it will probably be the prettiest.